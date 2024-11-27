Washington, DC [US], November 27 (ANI): American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday expressed concerns over the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and called on the world to address against Hindus and minorities by "extremists" in the country.

She stressed the need to preserve religious freedom and the safety of all people of faith globally.

"The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally," Millben stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/marymillben/status/1861807662809206798?s=48&t=WnjyJyC971ItJhbOMQlj-Q

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

In another major development, a petition was filed by a lawyer on Wednesday demanding a ban on ISKCON in the country, calling it a "radical organisation" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The petition in Bangladesh has alleged that ISKCON has been promoting religious events with the intent of inciting sectarian violence, imposing its beliefs on traditional Hindu communities, and forcibly recruiting members from lower Hindu castes.

It has accused ISKCON of taking over Sanatan temples, evicting members of the Sanatan community, and carrying out communal attacks on mosques. It has also accused ISKCON of "destabilizing" the country and "collaborating with Indian media" to promote communal discord, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Notably, ISKCON Bangladesh issued a statement on Tuesday denouncing the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and calling upon the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence.

"We express our serious concern and strongly denounce the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the "Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot," the statement read.

"We also condemn the subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh. We urge the government authorities, to promote peaceful coexistence for the Sanatani community", the statement added. (ANI)

