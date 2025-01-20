Jerusalem, Jan 20 (AP) The Israeli military has been firing projectiles and moving journalists waiting to cover the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire that began on Sunday.

AP video showed smoke trailing from objects landing nearby.

The release of the 90 prisoners will take place in the Israel-occupied West Bank. Nearly seven hours have passed since the first three hostages were released from Gaza shortly after the ceasefire began.

Israel's military has warned Palestinians against public celebration.

Meanwhile, Hamas' office of prisoner affairs has issued a statement saying the delay in Israel's release of Palestinian prisoners was the result of a last-minute conflict over the names on the list.

Palestinian crowds gathered outside Israel's Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah were still waiting for the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The Hamas statement said: "During the process of checking the names of the prisoners being released from Ofer prison, there was found to be one female prisoner missing."

Hamas said its officials were in communication with mediators and the Red Cross in hopes of pressuring Israel "to adhere to the agreed-upon list of prisoners".

It said that the issue was being resolved and it expected the buses of the released prisoners to soon depart.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the delay. (AP)

