Washington, Dec 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US National Security Agency (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday and discussed current regional and global developments.

"Good to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in Washington D.C. this morning (Wednesday). A wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Exchanged views on current regional and global developments," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar is in the United States from December 24-29. PTI

