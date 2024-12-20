Berwyn (US), Dec 20 (AP) A man suspected in the fatal shootings of three people in central Illinois was shot and killed by police after opening fire on them in suburban Chicago, authorities said on Thursday.

Officers in Berwyn responded to a report of a man with a gun around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. The man ran away and forced his way into a home where he fatally shot two dogs, police said.

He then ran into a nearby yard where he refused police commands to stop. The man then shot at Berwyn officers and they returned fire, killing him.

The man later was identified as John Lyons, 24, of Westchester, west of Chicago.

Police said he was suspected in the fatal shootings of three people in Mahomet, about 120 miles (190 kilometres) southwest of Chicago. One of the victims died at the scene where the three were found about 9:40 pm on Wednesday. The other two were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. (AP)

