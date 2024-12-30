Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 30 (ANI): Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, is widely recognised as the architect of India's modern economic infrastructure, according to senior Bangladeshi politician Abdul Moin Khan.

"Decades after India's independence, he showed the courage and foresight to open up India's massive economic potential to the rest of the world. India reaped the utmost benefit from the global free market economy, while simultaneously demonstrating the strength of its internal productivity dynamics and intellectual potential," said Moin Khan, a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former minister.

He continued, "In a way, he completely transformed India from into a global economy, making it a formidable force to be recognised by the Western superpowers. This shift contributed to the image of India as a global authority."

Khan made these remarks in a message sent to Pranay Verma, the High Commissioner for India in Bangladesh. He also shared his personal experiences with Singh, recalling moments of interaction with the former Indian leader.

"While I had the privilege of interacting with Dr Singh personally on several occasions, I fondly remember an anecdote. Dr Singh, then the Finance Minister of India, once asked me, 'What would you be doing once you are no longer in the government?' I sensed two insights in this, but without going into specifics, I replied, 'I would be doing exactly the same as you would be once you're no longer in the government.' He smiled and said, 'I want to go back to academics,' to which I responded, 'That's also my wish!'" Khan recalled.

In closing, Moin Khan saluted Singh, calling him "a great Indian of the modern age."

Notably, Abdul Moin Khan is not only an experienced politician in Bangladesh but also an economist. He is a member of the BNP's national standing committee, the highest decision-making body of the party. Khan has previously served as the minister for economic planning, information & broadcasting, and science & ICT in Bangladesh. (ANI)

