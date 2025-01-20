Washington, Jan 20 (AP) Melania Trump is out with her own cryptocurrency token, days after her husband and US President-elect Donald Trump launched a meme coin of his own.

The incoming first lady launched the meme coin with posts on her social media accounts on Sunday while her husband's rally was underway in Washington.

Trump's coin soared in value after it was announced late Friday, potentially boosting his net worth as he prepares to take office.

Some crypto enthusiasts hailed the Trump meme coin's release, saying it's symbolic of the incoming president's support for an industry that felt unfairly targeted by the Joe Biden administration.

Trump has promised to usher in crypto-friendly regulations and picked crypto cheerleaders for key government positions.

Critics said the Trump meme coin could be a dangerous way for special interests and foreign governments to try and buy influence with the president. (AP)

