Tel Aviv [Israel], January 19 (ANI/TPS): Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Meir Porush has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet to boost security measures in Jerusalem, mirroring recent reinforcements approved for Judea and Samaria.

In a letter to the cabinet, Porush expressed concern about the planned release of Palestinian security prisoners to Jerusalem as part of the upcoming hostage deal. He emphasised that Jerusalem lacks security buffers between parts of the city where the terrorists will return to and the rest of the city, potentially affecting millions of residents and visitors.

"While strengthening security in Judea and Samaria is welcome, we cannot ignore the unique challenges facing Jerusalem," Porush wrote. He called for an urgent security cabinet meeting to assess risks and allocate additional resources to the Jerusalem Police, General Security Service, and urban policing units. (ANI/TPS)

