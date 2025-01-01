Islamabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan has appointed senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a media report said Wednesday.

Shafqat, currently serving as Additional Foreign Secretary for Europe, previously represented Pakistan as an ambassador to Russia and Poland, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Also Read | Jemima Packington New Year 2025 Predictions List: Asparagus Fortune Teller, Who Predicted Brexit and Queen's Death, Predicts More Deaths in Royal Family and Major Health Scare for Donald Trump.

He has extensive experience in diplomatic affairs.

He replaces Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who has been serving as the Foreign Office spokesperson since Nov 2022.

Also Read | Seema Haider-Like Case in Pakistan: UP’s Badal Babu Arrested After Crossing India-Pakistan Border Illegally to Meet Facebook Lover in Mandi Bahauddin.

According to media reports, Baloch is likely to be appointed as ambassador to France.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)