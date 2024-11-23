Islamabad [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called a huge march tomorrow demanding the "restoration of democracy" and upholding of human rights in the country.

Pointing that social media platform X is already banned in Pakistan since February this year, the PTI on Saturday, accused the current regime of cracking down on social media activists and their families, abducting and torturing them.

Claiming that the regime is planning to shut down the internet altogether, the Imran Khan-founded party requested Tesla and Starlink CEO Elon Musk to help the world see the real story of Pakistan.

In a post on X, PTI said, "Hey Elon @elonmusk! Millions of Pakistanis are marching for the restoration of democracy, protection of constitution and upholding of human rights, in their country this Sunday, November 24th. The world needs to see and hear their remarkable story!."

"The illegitimate, authoritarian regime has not only shut down @X Since February 2024, abducted and tortured social media activists as well as their family members but is now planning on shutting down the internet altogether. Pakistan Needs Starlink!." the statement added.

Notably, mobile and internet services are expected to remain suspended in several areas of Pakistan, especially in Islamabad. The internet shutdown might affect some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad, ARY News reported.

It reported citing sources within the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) that mobile internet services will be halted starting November 22, with firewalls being implemented to reduce internet speeds and disrupt access to social media apps.

The sources also indicated that authorities could shut down internet and mobile services in certain areas based on the evolving situation.

Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in Rawalpindi due to reports of potential unrest ahead of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. This decision was made during a district intelligence committee meeting chaired by Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar Cheem.

The notification stated that public gatherings, rallies, and assemblies of more than four people have been prohibited in Rawalpindi due to reports of potential 'unrest,' 'extremism,' and 'terrorism.' The decision came in the wake of Imran Khan's call for nationwide protests on November 24. (ANI)

