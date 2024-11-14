Peshawar [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, the Information and Public Relations Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has confirmed that all preparations for the highly anticipated "final round" march to Islamabad are now complete, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

"Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is personally overseeing the arrangements to ensure the success of the movement," he said.

Barrister Saif stated that the forthcoming protests will begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with significant involvement expected from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, party members, and the general public, as reported by Express Tribune.

"This protest is expected to be a powerful display of public discontent, reaching a level that could prompt Maryam Nawaz and her father to consider staying abroad for their safety," he asserted.

He expressed that the recent arrests of PTI leaders reflect the current government's desperation, which is increasingly being revealed as a "fake" regime. According to him, they are unable to address the real concerns of the people.

During the last march to the capital by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), numerous prominent leaders and workers were arrested, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House was surrounded, and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was unaccounted for around 24 hours.

Early reports indicated that he had been arrested at the K-P House on accusations of assaulting the state and abusing government resources. His detention followed a raid at the site, during which officials carried out his arrest based on issued warrants.

According to sources, the PTI leader faced serious allegations, including the destruction of government property and the illegal use of state resources. The Islamabad Inspector General (IG) was reportedly leading the efforts to arrest Gandapur.

However, conflicting reports soon emerged, with some sources claiming that he had not been detained. The following day, the Chief Minister appeared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to a hero's welcome.

In the first cabinet meeting after the incident in Islamabad, Gandapur strongly condemned the events, claiming that uniformed K-P police officers had been assaulted and some officials, including rescue workers, had been unlawfully detained.

Gandapur cautioned that if any evidence emerged of violence against K-P personnel by Islamabad's police and administration, the harshest possible measures would be taken. He also mentioned that rescue equipment had been seized unlawfully.

The Chief Minister explained that, as the head of the provincial government, he always travels with necessary personnel, ambulances, and machinery.

He condemned the events at the K-P House in Islamabad, calling them an act of fascism and citing unlawful property damage. Gandapur assured that discussions were ongoing for potential legal action against the law enforcement authorities in the federal capital.

At the same time, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) began sealing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, citing violations of building regulations. Several blocks of the facility had already been shut down as part of the enforcement measures.

CDA sources stated that the decision to seal the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House was due to the administration's failure to adhere to building codes. However, many observers noted that the timing of this action, coming just days after the political unrest, seemed far from coincidental. (ANI)

