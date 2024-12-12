Balochistan [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Women gathered outside the Balochistan High Court on Wednesday to protest the ongoing low gas pressure in the city. The protesters, including residents from Mariabad and Hazara Town, blocked Serena Chowk and chanted slogans against the gas authorities, calling for an immediate solution to the issue.

A separate sit-in organized by the National Party on Alamdar Road also drew attention to the harsh effects of the gas shortage. Protesters spoke about the difficulties faced by the people amid the cold, with the gas shortage putting the elderly, children, and patients at heightened risk of illness, The Balochistan Post reported.

A protester said, "The entire system has come to a standstill because of the unavailability of gas." A protester said, "While areas like Quetta Cantonment, Zarghoon Road, Governor House, and Chief Minister House enjoy uninterrupted gas supply, other neighborhoods, especially Mariabad and Hazara Town, are struggling without any gas despite fully paying their bills."

Residents accused the Balochistan government of neglect, claiming corruption and incompetence in resolving the issue. One protester said, "The gas department officials are equally responsible, enjoying luxury and engaging in corruption while the public endures."

Each winter, residents of Quetta complain about the problem of low gas pressure returns, disrupting cooking and heating. Many are left with no choice but to depend on costly gas cylinders for their basic needs. Even central areas like Jinnah Road and Civil Hospital Colony experience reduced gas pressure, intensifying the difficulties, especially in the mornings when families find it hard to prepare meals.

As temperatures plummet to 2-3°C, the gas shortage has further complicated daily life in the valley. Residents have contacted Sui Southern Gas Company officials, The Balochistan Post reported. However, no meaningful steps have been taken to address their concerns.

Residents of Civil Hospital Colony stated, "Children are getting sick due to the cold, and families are forced to spend extra money on gas cylinders." The protesters urged government officials to acknowledge their struggles and quickly resolve the issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)