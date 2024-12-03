Taipei [Taiwan], December 3 (ANI): Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr. has sharply criticised China for undermining his country's sovereignty, calling on Beijing to respect international law and desist from coercive tactics. His remarks come ahead of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's visit to Palau, a diplomatic engagement that has sparked Beijing's ire, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

In an interview on Monday, Whipps underscored Palau's unwavering support for Taiwan, stating that the 25-year partnership between the two nations would endure despite Chinese opposition. "China needs to understand that they should respect our sovereignty and our decision to choose who our friends are," Whipps said. "You don't build friendships through intimidation and force."

China's efforts to isolate Taiwan have intensified in recent years, with Beijing leveraging economic incentives and diplomatic pressure to sway Pacific island nations. Palau, however, has resisted such overtures, a stance that Whipps says has been met with "unfriendly behaviour" from China.

As reported by Radio Free Asia, Whipps accused Beijing of orchestrating a major cyberattack earlier this year, during which over 20,000 documents were stolen. He also revealed that Chinese research vessels had made two illegal incursions into Palau's exclusive economic zone last month. "These actions reflect a blatant disregard for international boundaries and the rule of law," he said.

Palau's strategic location in the Pacific, coupled with its alliances with the US, Taiwan, and Japan, has placed it at the heart of geopolitical tensions between China and the West. The United States is expanding its military presence in Palau, including plans to install over-the-horizon radar and upgrade a WWII-era runway, as part of its efforts to counter China's growing assertiveness in the region.

In a pointed critique, Whipps condemned China's September test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, describing it as a "clear violation of decency and respect for nations."

While Beijing continues to escalate its campaign against Taiwan, Whipps remains firm in defending Palau's sovereignty and its right to maintain ties with Taipei. He expressed hope that Lai's visit would strengthen economic cooperation in tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy, fostering new opportunities for both nations.(ANI)

