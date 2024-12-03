TV Host Arrested for Pornographic Material of Minors: Taiwan television presenter, comedian, actor-director and screenwriter Mickey Huang aka Mickey Huang Tzu-chiao has been sentenced to eight months in jail for a crime related to child pornography. Mickey Huang has been charged with possession of 2,259 sexual images of as many as 41 minors, some of whom were only 10 years of age. As per The Straits Times, the Golden Bell Awards-winner has been charged under Taiwan’s Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act. He has also been charged a fine of NT$100,000 (approximately INR 2,58,000), which can be converted into community service. The Taipei District Court released a statement on December 3 saying the punishment was handed out to the 52-year-old TV host after he showed no remorse for his actions and had not reached any settlement with the minor victims. The statement added that the children were aged between 10 and 17 when their images were captured, with their faces clearly visible. In August 2024, Mickey Huang had appeared in court related to the case. However, he did not appear in court in December 2024. The TV host has also been accused of raping a 17-year-old minor and another female. K-Pop Sexual Harassment Scandal: Was SNSD Member Jessica Inappropriately Touched at Korea-China Song Festival 2010? Viral Video Resurfaces.

Strange Case of Mickey Huang in Taiwan’s #MeToo [TRIGGER WARNING]

According to reports, Mickey Huang was accused in Taiwan’s Me Too Movement in June 2023, when two female netizens claimed he sexually harassed them 10 years ago. The TV host was to reach a settlement with the two victims. However, after raids were conducted on Huangs’s residence and studio, a murkier side to the once popular TV personality emerged. Huang is a husband to Taiwan actress Summer Meng, and father to a two-year-old daughter with her. Hence, fans were shocked to know that in the raids conducted for investigation, pornographic videos were found in which seven sexually explicit clips involving minors were present. Huang had reportedly bought these videos containing child pornography online between 2017-2023, says the report. Moreover, he was a member of an online forum called Chuangyi Sifang that circulates pornographic material. South Korean Deepfake Porn Scandal: Female K-Pop Idols and Korean Actresses Targeted in Deepfake Videos Crime ‘The New Nth Room’ – Reports.

Mickey Huang had attempted self-mutilation after the allegations of sexual harassment and possession of objectionable material on minors. The host had reportedly apologised for his actions to the two women, saying in Chinese, “I humbly admitted my mistake and did a reflection during the investigation last month, promising the prosecutor that I would never do it again. The months of self-reflection, reviews and taking responsibility have not stopped till now, and I assure those around me that I will not do it again…It is my responsibility not to make the same mistakes again, as I turn over a new leaf and get back on my feet for my family.” Huang did not apologise to the minors involved in the sexually explicit videos he possessed.

Mickey Huang Wife Stands by Him

Reports say that following the controversy surrounding her husband, Summer Meng has been keeping a low profile on social media, after being trolled. She has also backed out from several work opportunities and public events. However, she stands by her husband in the scandal.

Mickey Huang Attempted Self-Mutilation After #MeToo Scandal

Mickey Huang may appeal against his sentencing after discussion with his lawyer.

