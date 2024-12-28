Ramallah [Palestine], December 28 (ANI): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to offer condolences on the passing away of former PM Manmohan Singh.

In his letter to PM Modi, Abbas stated, "It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the passing of His Excellency Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, a distinguished leader who dedicated years of service to his country and its people."

"On behalf of the State of Palestine and its people, I extend to Your Excellency, the Government of India, the friendly Indian people, and the family of the late Dr. Singh, our most heartfelt condolences. We join you in mourning this great loss, and we pray for peace and mercy upon his soul," he added.

He expressed hope that India under PM Modi's leadership will continue to prosper and thrive. In the letter, he wrote, " May the Republic of India, under your esteemed leadership, continue to prosper and thrive. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest respect and sympathy and our sincere condolences."

In his letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, Mahmoud Abbas extended condolences to him, members of Congress and Manmohan Singh's family.

"On behalf of the State of Palestine and its people, I extend to you, the members of the Party, and the family of the late Dr. Singh, our most heartfelt condolences. We join you in mourning this great loss, and we pray for peace and mercy upon his soul," the letter read.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Singh, offering condolences to the Congress party, the people of India, and Singh's family.

He stated, "I am here in India posted since 2014 to represent my country - my people. We today present our deepest condolence to the Congress party and the people of India, to all the friends and family on the loss of a wise man, former Prime Minister."

He further described Singh as a "remarkable Indian politician and economist" and emphasised that Palestine stands with Singh's legacy. Abu Jazer also highlighted the long-standing relationship between Singh and Palestine over the years.

"Palestine is with the former PM of India, Manmohan Singh. We have a history of relationship with him when he was in the Ministry of Finance in 1991. When he became the PM in 2004, he had met the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas many times," he said.

He noted that this partnership began in 2005, after Mahmoud Abbas was elected President of Palestine, and continued with meetings in Delhi in 2008, 2010, and 2012. Abu Jazer fondly recalled Singh's support in establishing the Palestinian Embassy in Delhi, stating, "He honoured Palestine's people by giving a piece of land for establishing the Palestine Embassy in Delhi, and he also gave support to build this embassy."

Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy.

He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.

He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

