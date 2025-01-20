Rafah (Gaza Strip), Jan 20 (AP) Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah after the ceasefire found homes and neighbourhoods flattened after eight months of Israel's military offensive.

“We found destruction, destruction,” said Mohamed Abu al-Kheir, a Palestinian man who shelters in a tent in the city of Khan Younis. “There is nothing to live in. There is no furniture or anything.”

Associated Press footage showed large swaths of Rafah turned into rubble. People were seen searching the remains of their homes. Others searched two military vehicles that Israeli forces left behind when they withdrew from the area.

“Who wants to live in such destruction? No one will come to live here,” said Mahmoud Khamis, another Rafah resident whose house was destroyed.

Lebanese man confesses to passing information to Israel

BEIRUT — Judicial and security officials in Beirut say a Lebanese man has confessed on giving information to Israel about the Hezbollah group in return for money and has been referred to the country's prosecutors.

The three judicial and three security officials said Monday that the man, who is from the border village of Beit Lif, crossed into Israel recently where he gave information about Hezbollah posts and some members in the area before returning to Lebanon.

He entered and left Israel with the help of an Israeli drone that led him into the way from where he crossed the border.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak about security matters to the media, said the man received $2,500 as well as a laptop and a cellphone to communicate with them.

The officials said that Lebanese military intelligence agents had been monitoring his moves before detaining and questioning him, when he confessed. The officials said prosecutors will question him further and will decide on whether to file charges against him or not.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a 14-month war until a US-brokered 60-day ceasefire went into effect on Nov 27. (AP)

