New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night visited the residence of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh to pay their respects.

Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at AIIMS in Delhi.

Both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had gone to Belagavi to attend the CWC meeting and rushed to Delhi soon after the news of Manmohan Singh's demise came.

