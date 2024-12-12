New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to strengthening relations with its neighbours in line with the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' during a meeting with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, a press release from the Ministry of Defence stated.

General Sigdel, who is on a four-day official visit to India, called on the Defense Minister in the national capital and discussed the bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

"Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today and held discussions, encompassing variety of issues including bilateral defence cooperation," the Office of the Defence Minister said on X.

According to the press release, Singh highlighted various facets of defence cooperation, including training, regular exercises, workshops, and seminars to enhance the capability of the Nepal Army, as well as the supply of defence equipment and stores.

The Defense Minister expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between India and Nepal, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations, and also reaffirmed India's commitment to maintaining close cooperation with its neighbours.

In addition, the Defence Minister congratulated General Sigdel on being conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, at an Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan for his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering Nepal's long and friendly association with India. (ANI)

