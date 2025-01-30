Arlington, Jan 30 (AP) Ronald Reagan National Airport says that all takeoffs and landings have been halted after a crash nearby.

D.C. Fire and EMS said on X on Wednesday night that a small aircraft was down near the airport just outside Washington and that fireboats were on the scene.

The airport said emergency personnel were responding to “an aircraft incident on the airfield."

No other details were immediately available. (AP)

