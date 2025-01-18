Singapore, January 18 (ANI): The Telangana Government on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STTDGC) India to establish a state-of-the-art data centre campus in Hyderabad's Meerkhanpet, the Chief Minister's Office said, taking to X.

The delegation from the Telangana Government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Telangana Minister for IT and Industries Sridhar Babu, signed the MoU, which involves an investment of Rs 3,500 crore for the "AI-ready campus."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Ministry Issues List of 735 Palestinian Prisoners To Be Released in Ceasefire Deal.

The campus is expected to have a capacity of up to 100 MW, making it one of India's largest data centre projects, the CMO stated.

"Telangana strengthens its position as a global tech hub. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India has signed an MoU with the Telangana Government to establish a state-of-the-art data centre campus in Hyderabad's Meerkhanpet. With an investment of Rs3,500 crore, the AI-ready campus will have a capacity of up to 100 MW, becoming one of India's largest data centre projects," the CMO said on X.

Also Read | Will TikTok Be Banned in US on 19th January 2025? What We Know So Far About China's ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App's Probable Shutdown in America.

Following the deal, Telangana CM Reddy said, "I congratulate STT Global for taking this decision. Hyderabad will soon emerge as the capital of data centres."

Meanwhile, State IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu described this deal as a milestone and a testament to Telangana's robust ecosystem and progressive policies.

According to the CMO, the expansion will accelerate India's digital transformation and AI-led growth, with STT GDC's vision for the next decade, which includes a 1GW design capacity across India and an investment of USD 3.2 billion.

This development took place during Reddy's visit to Singapore for the "Telangana Rising" initiative.

During his visit, Reddy met with Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and Environment and in-charge Minister for Trade, Grace Fu Hai Yien, where the two sides held wide-ranging discussions on potential partnerships in several areas.

The delegation showcased the investment opportunities in Telangana in sectors including urban planning and infrastructure, water management, skills development, sports, semiconductors, manufacturing, and environmental and sustainability sciences and technology, the CMO stated.

Reddy also addressed the Indian diaspora gathering of the Telangana Cultural Society of Singapore.

Meanwhile, Minister Sridhar Babu held a roundtable interaction with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA).

Chairman of SSIA and Regional President of Applied Materials, Inc., Brian Tan; Vice Chairman of SSIA and Senior VP of GlobalFoundries Singapore, Tan Yew Kong; Secretary of SSIA and President and MD of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte., CS Chua, were present at the roundtable.

During the talks, Sridhar Babu showcased opportunities for global investors and invited the Singapore industry to invest heavily in Telangana while expounding on the salient features of the Telangana Rising initiative. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)