Tibet, January 21 (ANI): Two earthquakes jolted Tibet in the early hours of Tuesday, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The latest earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on Richter Scale took place at 5:44am IST. The details of both the quakes were shared on X, stating that they occurred at the depth of 10km, making them susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 21/01/2025 05:44:17 IST, Lat: 28.17 N, Long: 87.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated on X.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5 on Richter Scale took place at 2:30am IST.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 21/01/2025 02:33:12 IST, Lat: 28.30 N, Long: 87.46 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

The region has been plagued by earthquakes and aftershocks recently, as another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the region on January 19.

On January 18, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 and 4.7 jolted Tibet, NCS stated. These are the aftershocks after Tibet was rocked by a series of three earthquakes with the most powerful one being of 7.1 magnitude on January 7.

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that hit Tibet Autonomous was 95, according to a report by CNN. Another 130 people were injured, local authorities said on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 1,000 houses were damaged in region where the epicentre is located. The area near the earthquake's epicentre is lightly populated. Approximately 6,900 people are believed to reside in 27 villages within a 20-kilometre radius of the epicentre.

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes because of colliding tectonic plates.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

