A drone view shows makeshift tents for quake-affected residents following the earthquake that struck Tingri county, Tibet Autonomous Region (Image/Reuters)

Tibet, January 16 (ANI): A series of earthquakes hit Tibet on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated, the most recent one being a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale.

It occurred at a depth of 10km, at latitude 28.53 N, and 87.53 E longitude, according to the NCS.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 16/01/2025 08:50:02 IST, Lat: 28.53 N, Long: 87.53 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," NCS stated.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1879732873051447807

Prior to this, another earthquake occurred at a depth of 5km at latitude 29.09 N, and 87.53 E longitude, according to the NCS.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 16/01/2025 08:27:22 IST, Lat: 29.09 N, Long: 87.53 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Xizang."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1879727197486989648

Another earthquake jolted the Southern Xinjiang region, which borders the Tibet Autonomous Region at 04:37am IST.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/01/2025 04:37:10 IST, Lat: 38.22 N, Long: 75.51 E, Depth: 117 Km, Location: Southern Xinjiang."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1879671026516431166

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet at 02:20 am IST at a depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 16/01/2025 02:20:53 IST, Lat: 28.90 N, Long: 87.48 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1879634645073236390

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude also jolted Tibet on Wednesday at 08:28 pm IST.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 15/01/2025 20:28:32 IST, Lat: 30.58 N, Long: 92.60 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," NCS said.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1879546208269799469

On January 13, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted the autonomous region.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 13/01/2025 18:27:40 IST, Lat: 28.39 N, Long: 87.39 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1878791921042333966

These are the aftershocks after Tibet was rocked by a series of three earthquakes with the most powerful one being of 7.1 magnitude on January 7.

Over 126 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the powerful earthquake.

More than 1,000 houses were damaged in Tingri county, where the epicentre is located, state news agency Xinhua reported. Over 30,000 people were evacuated from the disaster. (ANI)

