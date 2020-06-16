World News | Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Pak Were Beaten, Forced to Confess of Being Involved in Accident: Sources

Islamabad/New Delhi, June 16 (ANI): Two officials of Indian High Commission in Pakistan, who were released by the authorities in Islamabad on Monday after a day-long arrest, were thrashed and forced to confess that "they were involved in an accident", according to sources.

Two Indian staffers who are working as drivers in the Indian High Commission were picked up by around 15 to 16 armed persons at around 8:30-45 hours from a petrol station close to the High Commission, according to sources.

They were then blindfolded with a rucksack thrown over their heads and handcuffed.

Sources revealed how the two Indian drivers were picked up at around 8.30-45 hours on Sunday from a petrol station close to the High Commission by around 15 to 16 armed persons who came in around 5 to 6 vehicles.

The armed men took the Indian High Commission staffers to an unknown destination.

"The abductors made multiple videos in which the High Commission officials were forced to confess under duress that they had committed an accident. Armed men also forced the Indian staffers to confess that alleged Intelligence officials in the High Commission compel them to bring people from outside in their cars for meetings inside the High Commission," said Sources.

"They were interrogated till around 1400 hours, during which period they were repeatedly beaten with rods/wooden sticks, punches, and made to drink filthy water etc. They were interrogated regarding the specific role and function of all High Commission officials down to the lowest staff," said sources.

During the interrogation, they were repeatedly threatened that this is how the other members of the High Commission would be treated as well in future.

Following the investigation, the drivers were then taken for a medical checkup where they were also injected with what was claimed to be a tetanus shot.

On Monday, at around 2100 hours they were handed back to the High Commission. Though they were able to walk, they carried extensive injury marks to their neck, face, thighs and rear, indicating extensive manhandling.

No life-threatening injuries have been detected so far, said sources.

India had earlier in the day summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires Syed Haider Shah and issued a demarche over the reported arrest of two officials in Islamabad.

Pakistan was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan had said yesterday that two of its officials were missing and the matter had been taken up with Islamabad.

"Two Indian High Commission officials are missing since morning while on official work. The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities," Akhilesh Singh, First Secretary and spokesperson, Indian High Commission had told ANI.

The incident took place days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India. (ANI)

