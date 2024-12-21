The Terminal 1 building and air control tower are seen in this exterior view taken at Kazan Airport (File Image) (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Moscow [Russia], December 21 (ANI): Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency has announced a temporary block on landing and takeoff at Kazan International Airport and restrictions at Gagarin Airport in Russia's Saratov, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing RIA Novosti agency.

Flight restrictions at two Russian airports were announced after authorities alleged an attack by Ukrainian drones. Kazan is over 600 miles away while Saratov is at a distance of more than 350 miles from the closest Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The press service of the head of the Tatarstan region -- of which Kazan is the largest city -- said authorities recorded eight drones targeting the city, with no reported casualties, ABC News cited TASS news agency report.

"One was at an industrial enterprise, one was over a river and six were at a residential area," TASS quoted the press service as saying.

Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin said that fires were reported in houses in three districts of the city. He also announced the selective evacuation of schools where it was required, TASS reported.

In a post on Telegram, Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov stated the region was subjected to "a massive UAV attack." He added, "All forces have been deployed."

Minnikhanov stressed that the most important thing is to not panic. He further said, "We have instructed the government to inform the population about evacuation sites in a timely manner."

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said it shot down six Ukrainian drones over the city. According to the Defence Ministry, these drones were "flying in three waves from different directions," ABC News reported.

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 113 drones into Ukraine on Friday night. According to Ukraine's Air Force, air defence teams shot down 57 of the 113 Russian drones. The Ukraine's Air Force further said that 56 other drones went missing due to "active countermeasures" by Ukrainian defenders.

On Saturday morning, air raid sirens were sounded in Ukraine with the air force warning of a "threat of the use of ballistic weapons throughout the territory of Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that the latest Russian attack destroyed an oncology center in Kherson and damaged apartment buildings in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

"Last night, Russian terrorists launched over 110 strike drones against our people. An oncology center in Kherson was destroyed, apartment buildings in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were hit, ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv earlier, and shelling struck Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to all the partners who continue to stand with Ukraine.

"This week alone, the terrorists have used over 550 guided aerial bombs, nearly 550 strike drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types. This is the Russian terror we are countering. I am grateful to our partners who continue to stand with Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. Together, through our collective strength, we will secure a lasting peace," he added.

The attacks on Saturday followed a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv early on Friday, which the Kyiv City Military Administration said caused significant damage to buildings in the city centre and killed at least one person, according to ABC News report. Several foreign embassies were also damaged in the strike. (ANI)

