Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 31 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered condolences over the passing of Ahmed Al Sayed Moussa Al Sayed Abdul-Raheem Al Hashemi during his visit to Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of Ahmed Al Hashemi, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace.

Condolences were also offered by Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. (ANI/WAM)

