Khorfakkan [UAE], December 25 (ANI/WAM): The city of Khorfakkan is set to host the UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship (Shawahif), scheduled to begin on 28th December as part of the second edition of the Khorfakkan Marine Festival.

The championship is organised by the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club in collaboration with the UAE Marine Sports Federation and sponsored by MAG Group.

The championship is part of the Khorfakkan Marine Festival, which aims to promote marine sports and highlight the UAE's rich maritime heritage, making it a standout event in the region's sporting calendar.

The championship also serves as a platform to support sports localisation and prepare young Emirati talents through specialised programmes in race officiating and supervision.

The UAE Marine Sports Federation is committed to enhancing the participation of Emirati talents in managing such events by providing them with the necessary training and practical opportunities. These efforts aim to ensure the sustainability of excellence in organising championships and reinforce the UAE's presence in the marine sports sector both locally and internationally. (ANI/WAM)

