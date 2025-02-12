Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 12 (ANI): The extradition of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a bilateral issue, a senior UN official said on Wednesday.

The United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva today launched the "OHCHR Fact-Finding Report: Human Rights Violations and Abuses related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh".

"Based on reported deaths compiled by governmental and non-governmental sources, in combination with other available evidence, OHCHR assesses that as many as 1,400 people could have been killed during the protests", the report said.

In August last year, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protest and violence. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed.

"All those responsible for serious human rights violations that possible crime against humanity should be brought to justice", said Rory Mungoven at a news conference.

When asked whether the United Nations wants Hasina's return for trial, Mungoven said, "Issue of extradition is a bilateral process".

"During the trial respect of due process needed. If the result is death penalty, it could be a matter of concern", he added.

Earlier on February 8, Law enforcement forces in Bangladesh on Saturday launched "Operation Devil Hunt" after clashes between local people and anti-Sheikh Hasina students' groups.

"A meeting was held today (Saturday) with the coordination of law and order forces at the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the terrorist attacks on students in Gazipur last night", Bangladesh Home ministry said in a statement.

"In the meeting, the decision was taken to conduct 'Operation Devil Hunt' with the coordination of joint forces to maintain the law and order situation in the respective areas and to bring the terrorists under the law", it said.

The operation has started from today Saturday across the country including Gazipur area. (ANI)

