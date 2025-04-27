Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has inaugurated the 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), from 26 April - 5 May 2025 under the theme: Knowledge Illuminates Our Community.

Held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the 2025 edition of the fair has selected the Culture of the Caribbean Basin as Guest of Honour, Ibn Sina as its Focus Personality, and One Thousand and One Nights as its Book of the World.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the pavilions at the fair and viewed the latest publications from local and international publishing houses. He engaged with publishers regarding the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, amidst rapid digital transformation.

The fair adheres to the concept of comprehensive cultural exhibitions, hosting more than 2,000 events, including the first-ever Poetry Majlis and the inaugural Digitising Creativity conference, which focuses on the integration of modern technology in publishing, reaffirming Abu Dhabi's role as a leader in the global publishing sector, and promoting sustainability in the industry.

The theme of the 2025 edition of the fair aligns with the UAE President's declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community. The event will see significant participation from publishers, with 1,400 publishing houses from 96 countries taking part. The notable turnout reflects the fair's status as a global platform for publishers, intellectuals, and creators, as well as a key destination for launching and promoting new releases, capitalising on its renowned reputation in the international publishing industry and its credibility among book and cultural enthusiasts worldwide.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects our shared belief that knowledge is the cornerstone of connection, progress, and understanding. With a rich tapestry of cultural events, this year's edition reaffirms Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering an inclusive, knowledge-driven society. The theme Knowledge Illuminates Our Community, speaks not only to the power of books to inform and inspire, but also to their unique ability to bring people together--across cultures, languages, and generations. In the Year of Community, we continue to champion the Arabic language, while also celebrating literature's enduring role as a universal source of inspiration and a guiding light for our collective future."

Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: "Through its various themes and programmes, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair highlights the level of attention given to the Arabic language, the book and publishing industry, and the creative industries, as part of efforts to serve the community by nurturing a strong connection between the community and the Arabic language as a vital pillar of its cultural identity, rich with authentic values derived from the region's culture and heritage. This edition reflects the UAE's goals and vision to promote cultural diversity, enhance the role of the publishing sector in sustainable development, and accelerate efforts to complete the knowledge-based economy system.

"ADIBF's projects and initiatives are in line with the ALC's objectives of enhancing the status and presence of the Arabic language and promoting the culture of reading, tolerance and coexistence. This is showcased through the selection of the great scientist Ibn Sina as the Focus Personality, the most influential Arabic book in the imagination of mankind, One Thousand and One Nights as the Book of the World, and the celebration of the unique Culture of the Caribbean Basin in the Guest of Honour programme to emphasise the human dimension that Abu Dhabi seeks to achieve in all its cultural projects."

The current edition of the ADIBF embodies Abu Dhabi's cultural vision, firmly positioning the emirate as a destination for Arab culture, a platform of global intellectual exchange, and the promotion of cultural dialogue. The fair's activities cover a wide range of themes - including society, fantasy, sustainability, Arab sciences, artificial intelligence, and innovation - divided across five broad programmes.

The Cultural Programme follows the theme Inspire, which organises events in the fields of poetry, literature, arts, translation, and cultural discussions. It includes debates, dialogues, workshops, and lectures led by renowned thinkers, writers, and creatives, offering audiences direct engagement with influential figures and a platform to discuss contemporary cultural issues.

This year, the Cultural Programme introduces the first-ever Poetry Majlis, inspired by audience engagement with poetry in previous ALC activities. It also includes poetry evenings focusing on Nabati and classical Arabic poetry, accompanied by music inspired by the poems and their rhythms, in addition to cross-cultural poetry evenings, where Arab poets interact with their international counterparts in an innovative creative exchange across borders.

As part of the second edition of the World Book Initiative launched by ADIBF last year, the cultural programme features the renowned book One Thousand and One Nights. It offers the audience an insight into one of the most remarkable products of human imagination, taking readers on a fantastic journey through literature, film, and music.

The Podcast from Abu Dhabi programme is also returning for its third season, following the huge success of its previous editions. The programme will feature leading podcasters from the Arab region and around the world, who will present their unique content to engage audiences, discuss inspiring topics, and feed their passion for knowledge, all while providing space for new, younger voices to be heard.

In addition to the Focus Personality programme (Ibn Sina) and the Guest of Honour pavilion, the programme includes book signings at the Book Signing Corner where several prominent writers will be available for the public to meet and get their latest publications.

ADIBF's Professional Programme Evolve is designed to cement Abu Dhabi's role as a driver of sustainability in the global publishing industry, offering unparalleled networking opportunities with 1,400 international publishing houses.

This programme explores the future of the publishing and creative industries, focusing on the impact of AI through workshops and keynote discussions. It also delves into new opportunities in the digital and creative industries with the inaugural edition of the Digitising Creativity Conference, integrating technology in arts and publishing, and providing participants with valuable insights into growth and innovation strategies. The Business Lounge programme offers a platform for networking and collaboration among publishers.

In addition to its educational side, the ADIBF makes room for entertainment with the Creative Arts Programme Create, which showcases heritage-based culinary arts from around the world, along with photography exhibitions and workshops. The Black Box Cinema is also part of the ADIBF, screening a selection of short Arabic films, while the dedicated music programme features performances by outstanding artists throughout the fair.

The Children and Youth Programme remains a top priority on the Abu Dhabi ALC's agenda, as part of its strategy to promote passion for the Arabic language and empower young minds to express themselves in Arabic, strengthening their connection to their cultural identity, in line with the UAE's vision of children as the future representatives of the country's civilisation and guarantors of its leading cultural status on the international stage.

The Learn theme of the programme offers a magical educational experience for children and youth, combining education with entertainment, offering workshops and interactive activities that highlight the Arabic language in dedicated children and youth areas, namely the Children's Oasis and the Alpha Corner.

The Explore pillar of the Exhibitors and Partners Programme highlights the role of government partners in cultural activities, which reinforce links within the global literary community. In a section called Under the Ghaf's Shade, attendees can enjoy unique literary experiences with renowned authors who will read excerpts from their works, interact with the audience, and sign copies of their books.

The ADIBF supports the promotion of the Arabic language through innovative programmes that encourage reading and creativity, in line with the UAE's strategy to build a society of avid readers capable of producing Arabic content that keeps pace with digital transformations. The strategy supports emerging literary talents and enriches the Arabic library with publications that reflect the modern era.

This year's edition of the event is expected to welcome a record number of visitors exceeding 300,000, which reflects the success of the Abu Dhabi ALC in promoting an interest in knowledge and culture, restoring momentum to book fairs as social and cultural events. This, in turn, underlines the UAE's pioneering role in reviving culture, sustaining the publishing industry, enriching the international cultural scene, and cementing its position as a top destination for creativity and knowledge. (ANI/WAM)

