London, Nov 26 (AP) The US Air Force says a number of small drones have been detected near three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces.

Tuesday's ongoing incident comes just days after drones were spotted near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. They were actively monitored after they were seen in the vicinity of and over the three bases, US Air Forces Europe said in a statement on Sunday.

The Air Force hasn't identified who is believed to be behind the incursions. (AP)

