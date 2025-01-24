Washington, Jan 23 (PTI) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would travel to Panama and several other countries in the region later next week, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Secretary Rubio will travel to Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic starting late next week,” State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio, 53, was sworn in as the Secretary of State on Tuesday. He had his first multilateral meeting with his counterparts from Quad countries – Australia, India and Japan. He had his first bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Wednesday, Rubio had telephonic calls with his counterparts from over half a dozen countries, including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia. He also spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

