New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India wants its ties with Bangladesh to move in a "positive direction" and bilateral relations to do well for the people of the two nations, adding that New Delhi's approach with Dhaka has been 'positive', the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

He also spoke on the recent summoning of the Dhaka envoy by New Delhi and reiterated India's committed to ensuring a crime-free border with Bangladesh.

Also Read | January 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 17.

"Our position as far as India-Bangladesh relations are concerned have been articulated a number of times. We had the visit of our Foreign secretary where we said that we want positive. We want to move in a positive direction. We want federal relations with the people of Bangladesh. We want India-Bangladesh relations to do well for the people of Bangladesh and the people of India. So that is what our approach is, a positive approach, and that remains," Jaiswal said in a press briefing.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, visited Bangladesh in December last year. He called on the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus and the Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain. He also held Foreign Office Consultations with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Jashim Uddin.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Benjamin Netanyahu Chairs Crucial Cabinet Meet To Greenlight Gaza Hostage Deal.

Misri noted India's strong support for a "democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive" Bangladesh and emphasized India's commitment to building a "positive and constructive relationship" with Bangladesh, based on "mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity to each other's concerns and interests."

Speaking on the border fencing, the MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi expects that all earlier understandings, in this regard will be implemented by Dhaka in a cooperative approach towards combating such crimes

"We have made our position very clear. We had summoned the acting deputy acting high commissioner and made our position on border fencing very clear and I would like to reiterate some of the points we made across to our Bangladeshi counterpart. We remain committed to ensuring a crime-free border with Bangladesh by effectively addressing cross-border criminal activities, smuggling and trafficking, barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices, and cattle fences are measures that are aimed at securing the border," Jaiswal said.

"We expect that all earlier understandings, here I would like to underline, our understandings in this regard will be implemented by Bangladesh in a cooperative approach towards combating such crimes," he added.

Last week, the Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Md Nural Islam, was summoned by the MEA. India conveyed to the Bangladesh envoy that New Delhi observed "all protocols and agreements" with regard to security measures at the border, including while fencing

India also reiterated its commitment to ensuring a "crime-free border" by effectively addressing the challenges of "cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking."It added that barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences "are measures for securing the border."

The summon to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner came a day after the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma was summoned by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry had raised "deep concern" over the recent fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border and summoned the Indian High Commissioner to express its objections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)