Audi India has now started accepting the bookings of its e-tron electric SUV and e-tron Sportback. Both four-wheelers can be booked by a token amount of Rs 5 lakh via Audi dealerships across the country or the Audi India website. Both vehicles are set to be launched in India on July 22, 2021. Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are expected to be offered in one drivetrain option in the Indian market. Audi A4 Facelift 2021 Launched in India From Rs 42.34 Lakh; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

2021 Audi e-tron (Photo Credits: Audi India)

Both four-wheelers will come with a dual-motor setup that will generate 300kw/408 hp with a 95kWh battery. The EVs can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds. Both the EVs can be reportedly charged in three ways.

2021 Audi e-tron (Photo Credits: Audi India)

The first is by using a regular 11 kWh hour AC charger which takes 8.5 hours, the second is by using a 22kWh fast charger which consumes 4.5 hours and the third is by using a 150kWh AC fast charger which provides 80 percent of charging in 30 minutes.

2021 Audi e-tron Sportback (Photo Credits: Audi India)

Moreover, Audi India reportedly said that both vehicles will be equipped with progressive steering, adaptive air suspension and electric all-wheel-drive system which offers optimal traction, handling and driving comfort in all driving situations. Both EVs are expected to feature matrix LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment screen and a panoramic sunroof. The German carmaker will announce the prices of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India on July 22, 2021.

