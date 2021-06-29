Audi India has now started accepting the bookings of its e-tron electric SUV and e-tron Sportback. Both four-wheelers can be booked by a token amount of Rs 5 lakh via Audi dealerships across the country or the Audi India website. Both vehicles are set to be launched in India on July 22, 2021. Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are expected to be offered in one drivetrain option in the Indian market. Audi A4 Facelift 2021 Launched in India From Rs 42.34 Lakh; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.
Both four-wheelers will come with a dual-motor setup that will generate 300kw/408 hp with a 95kWh battery. The EVs can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds. Both the EVs can be reportedly charged in three ways.
The first is by using a regular 11 kWh hour AC charger which takes 8.5 hours, the second is by using a 22kWh fast charger which consumes 4.5 hours and the third is by using a 150kWh AC fast charger which provides 80 percent of charging in 30 minutes.
Moreover, Audi India reportedly said that both vehicles will be equipped with progressive steering, adaptive air suspension and electric all-wheel-drive system which offers optimal traction, handling and driving comfort in all driving situations. Both EVs are expected to feature matrix LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment screen and a panoramic sunroof. The German carmaker will announce the prices of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India on July 22, 2021.
