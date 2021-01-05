Audi India officially launched the new A4 Facelift 2021 in the country with a starting price of Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the new Audi A4 are open and customers can get their hands on the car by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh via the company's official website or nearby Audi dealership. The all-new A4 car entered the production phase at the manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra last month. Audi A4 Facelift 2021 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Audi A4 2021 comes with a new 2.0-litre TFSI engine that produces a max power of 188bhp and a peak torque of 320Nm. This engine is paired with a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission gearbox.

The new car gets a new single-frame grille, reworked LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail lights, trapezoidal-shaped exhaust pipes and new five-spoke alloy wheels. The new Audi A4 is claimed to clock a top speed of 241 kmph in 7.3 seconds by the company.

On the inside, there is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, an updated MMI system, ambient lighting, handsfree parking, handsfree boot release, wireless smartphone charger, powered front seats, three-zone automatic AC, automatic headlamps, eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, driver assist and reverse parking guide.

The new four-wheeler comes in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology. The high-end variant 'Technology' costs Rs 46.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Audi A4 Facelift 2021 will compete against Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE.

