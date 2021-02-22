Tata Motors Cars will officially launch the 2021 Tata Safari SUV today in the Indian market. The SUV was introduced in the country on the 72nd Republic Day i.e. January 26, 2021. The bookings of the Harrier-based Safari 2021 commenced on February 4, 2021, via all authorised dealership throughout the country. The newly unveiled SUV will sit above Harrier in Tata's product lineup and is the company's second product that is based on the OMEGARC architecture which is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. The launch event of 2021 Safari will commence today at 11 am IST via Tata Motors Cars' official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. 2021 Tata Safari SUV Revealed; Bookings To Open From February 4.

The company has confirmed that the 2021 Safari will be made available in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations when launched.

Tata Safari 2021 SUV Unveiled (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Join us for the Launch and Price announcement of the All-New Safari on 22nd February, 11AM . . Watch live on: FB: https://t.co/wP1xwkQQ8t YT: https://t.co/CEydyEjUdH IG: https://t.co/5FCPXKXzOp TW: https://t.co/P1RWb50z3n Know More: https://t.co/I30erRooA4 pic.twitter.com/7atvAGBvsh — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) February 20, 2021

The new SUV will be offered with exterior features such as a signature grille with the tri-arrow chrome motif encased by the humanity line, Xenon HID projector headlamps with dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators, signature-style twin light LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna. The new car will be available in three colours - Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

2021 Tata Safari (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Mechanically, the new Safari SUV will come with a Kryotec 2.0 turbocharged diesel engine that also powers the Harrier 5-seater. The engine produces a power of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed AT transmission.

Tata Safari 2021 SUV Unveiled (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The new SUV gets a Multi-Drive Mode 2.0 that includes Engine Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport) for difficult terrains. On the inside, it comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a high-resolution screen along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, JBL audio system with 9 speakers, 7-inch instrument cluster with coloured TFT display and more. 2021 Tata Safari is expected to be priced between Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 21.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).