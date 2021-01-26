The homegrown automaker Tata Motors on the Eve of 72nd Republic Day officially re-introduced the iconic Safari nameplate in India. Tata Motors will be accepting bookings for the Harrier-based SUV from February 4, 2021, at all authorised dealerships throughout the country. The SUV is expected to be launched in India next month itself. It will sit above Harrier in Tata's product lineup for the Indian market. Tata Altroz iTurbo Premium Hatchback Launched With iRA Technology; Priced in India at Rs 7.73 Lakh.

The SUV is the second product from Tata Motors that is based on the OMEGARC architecture which is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. The company has confirmed that it will be made available in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations when launched.

Tata Safari 2021 SUV Unveiled (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The exterior appeal of the Safari is underlined by a signature grille with the tri-arrow chrome motif encased by the humanity line, stepped roof in between roof-rails, flared wheel arches, protective side cladding, dual-tone front bumper, Xenon HID projector headlamps with dual function LED DRLs with turn Indicators, signature-style twin light LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna. The SUV will be offered in three exterior shades - Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

Under the bonnet, there is a Kryotec 2.0 turbocharged diesel engine, that also a duty on the Harrier 5-seater. The unit churns out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque and gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with

6-speed AT transmission. It also gets an advanced electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT) for excellent low-end torque and linear power delivery. The SUV is offered with Multi-Drive Mode 2.0 that includes Engine Drive Modes (Eco, City, Sport) married to the ESP Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough & Wet) for difficult terrains.

2021 Tata Safari (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

As far as safety is concerned, the SUV bags features like electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-disc brakes, tyre pressure monitor system (TPMS), 6-airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, perimetric alarm system, reverse parking camera, driver & co-driver seat belt reminders, and more.

As for features, the Tata Safari gets an 8.8-inch Island touchscreen infotainment system with a high-resolution screen along with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, JBL audio system with 9 speakers, 7-inch instrument cluster with coloured TFT display, and more. The SUV also gets Tata's iRA connected car technology.

