Auto Expo 2025, the motor show under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, is set to take place from January 19 to January 22 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This year, the event is said to expand its reach, with activities to be hosted at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention Centre, Dwarka) and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. Over 40 new product launches are expected in Auto Expo 2025. Registration for Auto Expo 2025 is now live. Interested people can download the District app by Zomato and, search for “Bharat Mobility | Auto Expo 2025” and then click on RSVP to get your free passes. Auto Expo 2025: Over 40 New Products Likely To Launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Check Details.

Auto Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Experience Luxury Like Never Before! Dive into the world of innovation and elegance at Auto Expo 2025 – The Motor Show under the aegis of @bharat_mobility. Public days: 19-22 January 2025 📍 Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, India#AutoExpo2025 #DriveTheChange pic.twitter.com/9UslslbngP — Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2025 (@AEMotorShow) January 7, 2025

Auto Expo 2025 Registration Is Live

Registration is live! Get Ready to Explore the Future of Mobility! Registration for Auto Expo 2025 – The Motor Show is NOW LIVE! Download the District app by Zomato and grab your FREE passes today!#AutoExpo2025 pic.twitter.com/KwOZoenqb9 — Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2025 (@AEMotorShow) January 8, 2025

How To Get Auto Expo 2025 Free Passes

Get for FREE passes now! Securing Your Spot Has Never Been Easier! Step 1: Search for ‘Bharat Mobility | Auto Expo 2025’ on the District app by Zomato. Step 2: Click on RSVP and get your FREE passes instantly!#AutoExpo2025 pic.twitter.com/tF6lhV2TtI — Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2025 (@AEMotorShow) January 8, 2025

