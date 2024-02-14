New Delhi, February 14: Aston Martin has unveiled its most anticipated coupe, the Aston Martin Vantage facelift. This new version of the Vantage series is expected to come with a refreshed look, aggressive styling and enhanced performance capabilities.

As per a report of India Today, the Aston Martin Vantage facelift has been revealed, which showcases its new design and upgraded specifications. The expected price for the Aston Martin Vantage facelift in the Indian market is around Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). Hero Mavrick Based on Harley Davidson X440 Launched in India; Know Price of Each Variant, Booking, Features, Offers and Delivery Details.

Aston Martin Vantage Facelift Design, Specifications and Features

As per reports, the exterior of the Vantage facelift might include a 30mm increase in width. The front end of the car might feature a 38 per cent larger grille and may provide 29 per cent more airflow to the engine bay. The Vantage facelift 2024 will likely have additional cooling intakes and a splitter to enhance the aerodynamic design of the car. The coupe is also expected to have larger, fully matrix LED headlamps with LED DRLs and 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

The Aston Martin Vantage facelift comes with a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This Vantage facelift 2024 might come with an 8-speed transmission and is expected to deliver 665bhp of power and 800Nm of torque. The Vantage facelift is expected to reach a top speed of 325kmph and will likely cover from 0 to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds. The Vantage facelift is expected to be equipped with adaptive dampers, which might allow for a customisable driving experience by changing the response speeds and control based on selected driving modes. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New Bike From Triumph Motorcycles.

The Aston Martin Vantage facelift might feature a new 10.25-inch infotainment display with an in-house developed user interface. This central console of the car offers various connectivity options with physical buttons. The interior surface of the Vantage facelift 2024 with likely to have carbon fibre and bespoke materials, which is expected to be customisable to each owner's preference.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).