New Delhi, January 16 : MBP (Moto Bologna Passione) has made its official debut in India two-wheeler market at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, with the introduction of its two motorcycle models – MBP M502N naked bike and the C1002V cruiser.

MBP that is under the umbrella of Keeway is a Chinese-owned Italian bike brand, and has an array of offerings in the international markets, while MBP’s Indian operation will start with the M502N naked street bike, while other products will come later. Read on to know details. Auto Expo 2023: MG5 All-Electric Estate Makes Its India Debut, Check Specifications and Other Details Here.

MBP M502N Naked Bike and MBP C1002V Cruiser - Specifications Details :

The MBP M502N gets powered by a liquid-cooled, 486cc, parallel-twin engine offering 46.9hp power and 45Nm torque, mated to a 6-speed transmission. The M502N runs on cast alloy rims wrapped in Pirelli Angel GT tyres, with 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 160/60-ZR17 at the rear. Auto Expo 2023: A Comprehensive Look at All the New Car Launches, Unveils, Displays and Concepts From the Top Auto Makers in India.

The MBP C1002V cruiser, which was unveiled alongside the M502N, gets powered by a liquid-cooled, 997cc V-Twin engine, which powers the rear wheel of the motorcycle through the belt final drive. The C1002V cruiser comes with an aluminium alloy frame, and flaunts a 5.0-inch TFT and a projector LED headlight. The MBP C1002V cruiser also boasts of dual-channel ABS alongside other impressive mechanical bits and features.

