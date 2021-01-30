The idea of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) was made possible by thinking outside the box. It was that same creativity that made us push the boundaries of DeFi and create something new.

That’s how the idea of DeBox Finance (DBX) was born.

DeFi is the latest craze in the blockchain and cryptocurrency world. It is a movement that leverages decentralised networks to transform financial products. This includes transforming trading, lending, investment, wealth management, payment, and insurance into trust-less and transparent protocols that run without intermediaries on the blockchain.

But all of that is already, so to speak, “inside the box”. Outside of the box exists DeBox Finance

– a novel DeFi project that aims to transform the way people use crypto for Decentralised Finance.

The enthusiasts of the crypto world are already used to yield farming. However, DeBox Finance introduces yet another way to increase the assets of your digital wallet – referral mining. This way, by inviting other people to join, you can earn DBX tokens. So the more friends you have – the more you can earn. Note: In the beginning, only 200 spots will be reserved for Sponsors.

DeFi is an ambitious attempt to decentralize core traditional financial use cases and DeBox Finance is aiming to be at the frontlines of this innovation. DeBox Finance is an all-in-one platform with smart contracts that work to provide a fully functional ecosystem of decentralized financial products that offer real-life solutions.