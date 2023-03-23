New Delhi, March 23 : Rolls-Royce has unveiled its exclusively limited edition Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow, which is the last V12-powered coupe from the company.

Rolls-Royce will switch over to pure electric avatars of coupes very soon, before which it charms with a special-edition Black Badge Wraith that marks the coupe's 10 years production and the end of housing the legendary V12 engine. Read on to know all details. Mercedes-Benz All-New Rugged Baby G-Class SUV on the Anvil; Find All Key Details Here.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow – Background and Design :

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow is an extremely limited edition model, with just 12 exclusively crafted units and all of them have been already sold out. Given it grand farewell with an elusive yet bold looking special edition, it is only apparent why the rich and the famous would want to possess this fine two door coupe. Skoda Announces Introduction of the Next Generation Skoda and Kodiaq Later This Year; Find Powertrain, Design and Feature Details Here.

The special edition Black Arrow is attributed to the company’s Wraith Black Badge that was launched back in 2016. The elegant and intimidatingly luxurious car comes has been finished in black and silver, and draws design inspiration and pays a homage to the famed eight-wheeled, dual V12-powered Thunderbolt from 1938 that broke all land speed records by racing at a top speed of a mammoth 575.33kph.

The fascinating finish of the new special edition Wraith comes from a glass-infused paint finish. The model also flaunts yellow wheel pinstripes, bumper inserts and Spirit of Ecstasy and engravings to pay a tribute to the 1938 Thunderbolt.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow – Interior & Specifications :

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow has been designed to offer an exquisitely luxurious and fascinating interior. Its roof lining features the highest number of LED lights ever used in any Rolls-Royce car so far. Its 2,117 fibre optic star lights depict the arrangement of the stars in the Milky Way on the night of September 16, 1938, the day when the Thunderbolt achieved its record-breaking speed. Several other inserts, trims and upholstery on the inside of the car are also design to pay homage to the Thunderbolt.

While Rolls-Royce has sold off all the 12 units of the Wraith Black Badge, the company hasn’t revealed neither the price or the technical specifications of the luxury coupe. Nevertheless, the special edition Wraith comes powered by the famous twin-turbocharged V12 that is capable of churning out 632hp of power and a whopping 870Nm of peak torque, so the Black Arrow’s power figures should be similar.

While speaking of the Wraith, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said that the model is one of the most important and influential cars that the company has ever produced. With astonishing power, performance and road presence, the Wraith has offered a whole new group of clients to the company. Hence, the price tag and the exclusive owners of the Wraith Black Arrow are only left to the imagination.

