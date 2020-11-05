Hyundai, the South Korean carmaker is all set to launch the all-new 3rd-gen Hyundai i20 today in the Indian market. The company opened the bookings for the i20 in India on October 28, 2020. The car is expected to borrow Hyundai Venue's engine & transmission options. The company has organised an online launch event that will commence at 12 noon via Hyundai India's official YouTube & other social media handles. 2020 Hyundai i20 Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Hyundai’s New Car Launch Event.

The upcoming Hyundai i20 will come with four trim levels - Magna, Sportz, Asta & Asta (O). The all-new i20 is likely to get three engine options - 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol engine & 1.5-litre diesel engine. All three engines will produce a power of 119 bhp, 82 bhp & 99 bhp respectively. The premium hatchback with 1.0-litre turbo engine is likely to get an iMT transmission.

2020 Hyundai i20 (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

On the inside, the upcoming i20 car might come loaded with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, fully digital instrument panel, cruise control, automatic AC, ambient lighting & more.

New Hyundai i20 (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

The car will be available in 6 mono-tone & 2 dual-tone options. Coming to prices, the 2020 Hyundai i20 is likely to get starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh & might go up to Rs 10.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

2020 Hyundai i20 (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

When launched, it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz & Ford Figo.