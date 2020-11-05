You can watch the live streaming of the all-new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback here - Live Streaming.
The new Hyundai i20 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz and others in the premium hatchback segment. The South Korean carmaker claims that the new i20 car now uses 66 percent high-strength steel, making it more crash worthy.
For safety, the new Hyundai i20 car will get six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display and more.
The new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback will come with multiple colour options, including single tone and dual-tone. The mono-tone colours are Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Copper and the dual-tone shades are Polar White with Black Roof, and Fiery Red with Black Roof.
The third-generation Hyundai i20 will see the most comprehensive updates till date. The car will get updated exteriors, new interiors, powerful engines, new features, better cabin space and more.
The upcoming Hyundai i20 will come with four trim levels - Magna, Sportz, Asta & Asta (O). The all-new i20 is likely to get three engine options - 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol engine & 1.5-litre diesel engine. All three engines will produce a power of 119 bhp, 82 bhp & 99 bhp respectively. The premium hatchback with 1.0-litre turbo engine is likely to get an iMT transmission.
On the inside, the upcoming i20 car might come loaded with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, fully digital instrument panel, cruise control, automatic AC, ambient lighting & more.
The car will be available in 6 mono-tone & 2 dual-tone options. Coming to prices, the 2020 Hyundai i20 is likely to get starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh & might go up to Rs 10.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
When launched, it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz & Ford Figo.