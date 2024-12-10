New Delhi, December 10: Ducati has launched a new limited edition motorcycle, the Ducati Panigale V4 Trilcolore, in the global market. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer launched this new motorcycle to celebrate its country's history and heritage at Borgo Panigale in Bologna, Italy. This is a limited edition model with only 1,000 units manufactured by the company.

The Ducati Panigale V4 Trilcolore represents the Italian flag and offers several improvements compared to the previous model. This limited edition bike from Ducati has bespoke design elements and special components. Besides the colour scheme, the bike continues its legacy with racing equipment, carbon fibre elements, and better performance.

Ducati Panigale V4 Trilcolore Specifications and Features

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore is the first motorcycle with Brembo-T-Drive finned discs that significantly improve braking power and maintain consistent performance. It has five double-spoke wheels that offer agility while riding. It also has adjustable billet aluminium footpegs, a dry clutch, and carbon wheels. Panigale V4 Tricolore is based on the new seventh-generation Panigale V4 sports bike.

Regarding power and performance, the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore gets a 1,103cc engine that puts out 216 hp maximum power at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm. In the USA, Mexico and Canada, it offers 209 hp at 12,750 rpm and 121.3 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The bike weighs 118 kg without fuel and has 850 mm seat height.

According to the company, the 17-inch carbon fibre wheels help reduce the bike's weight by around 0.950 kg. The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore is a superbike with 338.5 mm front discs, the largest discs ever put in a production bike.

