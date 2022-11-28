New Delhi, November 28 : MG is busy working on the updated version of its Astor and its electric avatar – the ZS EV. The patent images of the MG Astor facelift have been splashed online.

As per the reports, the MG Astor is going to receive a significant makeover. The set of leaked images point out to a refreshed front façade with a newly designed grille, headlight clusters, revamped front bumper and new larger air intakes. MG ZS EV 2022 Launched in India at Rs 21.99 Lakh; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

On the other hand, Astor’s all-electric counterpart, named ZS EV is also expected to receive the same facelift elements. However, it gets a blanked-out front grille and differently styled alloy wheels for sportier appeal and to mark it apart. The side profiles of the cars seem to be retained from the current model.

The MG Astor is currently offered with two engine choices - a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor generating 138 BHP of max and 230 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mill producing 109 BHP of power and 144 Nm torque. Year Ender 2021: Top 5 Cars Launched in India This Year.

In the Indian car market, the MG ZS EV draws its juice from a 50.3 kWh battery and runs on an electric motor offering 174 BHP of max power and 353 Nm of peak torque. The ZS EV’s battery on a single charge offers a maximum range of 461km, while its claimed to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).