Over the last few years, technology has completely revamped everything in the world. It has become so important that people need to walk at par to stay in the race. With this, the demand of social media has also increased and digital marketing has become essential for every business.

To be in the limelight, every company markets themselves. That’s when the need for digital marketers is required. We tell you about one talented marketer who is also a phenomenal multitasker. Daniel Hauber is the name who is also a motivational speaker and a YouTuber. Later, he even became a social media influencer and speaker.

Hauber says, “To be skilled in one field is great. But it is greeter to be skilled in multiple fields. Every work and field is interlinked with each other. The more knowledge you have, the more skills you can learn. I love to multitask and it is amazing to do so many things at one go. His way of presenting things has helped him gain many brands and name in a short period of time.

The marketer knows how to present things and impress mass audiences with his inspiring presentations. He found YouTube as the best medium to showcase his talent. Right now, he is delivering motivational speeches at events and helping young ones.

Besides this, he is influencing many with his social media presence on Instagram and YouTube. He says, “Every brand or business has a defined target audience. Identify it before doing marketing of the products or services.” The talented influencer who is based in Germany has got many clients worldwide.