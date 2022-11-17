New Delhi, November 17 : Porsche, the German high-end sports car major has unveiled its new 911 Dakar at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2022. The new Porsche 911 Dakar is a limited-run 4x4 supercar that comes with considerable exterior and under the hood modifications. The 911 Dakar is braced with all the ammo to provide rapid off-road performance alongside amazing abilities on the tarmac.

The new Porsche 911 Dakar pays homage its maker’s wins in Dakar rally back in the year 1984 and 1986 with the 911 based 959 Group B race car models. It is priced at at a whopping US$ 220,020 (excluding destination charges). It Took Us Too Long to Get to India, We Will Be Here Until They Want Us: Formula E Co-founder.

Porsche 911 Dakar Design & Specifications

When exterior design is concerned the Porsche 911 Dakar is 50 mm higher than the standard Carrera, owing to stretched springs, dampers as well as suspension links. The 911 Dakar boasts of reinforced 19-inch front and 20-inch rear tyre set-up designed by Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tyres.

Under the hood, the Porsche 911 Dakar packs in a powerful 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat six motor that offers 473 BHP of max power and 570 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an 8-speed PDK transmission. The supercar can sprint from 0 - 98 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and offers a limited top speed of 241 kmph. Porsche Taycan Hits SUV and Lands on Another Car in Epic Fail to Park the Vehicle Amid Steep Driveway in UK (Watch Video).

The 911 Dakar gets a fixed rear spoiler, GT3 borrowed lightweight carbon-reinforced plastic hood, thinner glass, forged aluminium tow hooks, protective mesh grilles, fender extensions and stainless steel body rim to offer all-tough looks and performance.

Porsche will also offer a 'Rally Design Package' with the 911 Dakar for an added $26,000. The special rally package includes a two-tone White & Enzian Blue colour scheme with golden stripes, white wheels & a red taillight strip, "Roughroads" lettering on the doors, individual race number choosing option between 0 – 999 will also be there.

The Porsche 911 Dakar supercar is a limited-edition car and only 2500 units will be produced.

