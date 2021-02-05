Global online payments company Sulopay now accpepts crypto payments from Litecoin LTC Stellar XLM. The company is also planning to expand its horizon by extending its “roadmap around crypto, blockchain, and digital currencies.”. Today announced the acceptation of Litecoin and Stellar enabling its customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency directly from their Sulopay account. The user of Litecoin and Stellar are raising and become top 10 address holders in cryptocurrency, the acceptation of Litecoin and Stellar will boost the convenience of our user.

Sulopay Crypto Payments for Merchants

Sulopay is ready to further explore the crypto space after the company recorded unexpected growth in its limited buy/sell/hold crypto trading launch. During Sulopay’s Q4 earnings call, the company’s CEO Ben Schulman said the volume of crypto transactions on Sulopay surpassed expectations.

In addition, Sulopay said there was an increase in its active users as the company’s crypto users log in twice as often.

In the report, Schulman noted:

“Sulopay delivered record performance in 2020 as businesses of all sizes have digitized in the wake of the pandemic. In this historic year, we released more products than ever before and have dramatically scaled our acceptance worldwide, giving our 100 thousand consumer and merchant accounts even more reasons to use our platform.”

Building Understanding and Adoption of Cryptocurrency

To increase consumer understanding and adoption of cryptocurrency, the company is introducing the ability to buy, hold and sell select cryptocurrencies, initially featuring Bitcoin, Ethereum, now with Litecoin and Stellar, directly within the Sulopay digital wallet. The service is now available to Sulopay accountholders. The company plans to expand the features to Venmo and select international markets in the first half of 2021.

As part of this offering, Sulopay will provide accountholders with educational content to help them understand the cryptocurrency ecosystem, the risks and opportunities related to investing in cryptocurrency, and information on blockchain technology. There are no service fees when buying or selling cryptocurrency through December 31, 2021, and there are no fees for holding cryptocurrency in a Sulopay account.

Sulopay Token Solo is currently trading at $4.7455 in OrbitEx. The trading price shows a 8.6% increase over its previous close of $4.3697.