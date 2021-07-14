LG and Samsung SDI Co have reportedly developed the first sample cells of Tesla's 4680 battery to get a contract from Tesla. Last year, Elon Musk's led automaker had revealed its plan to produce its own new tab-less battery cell. These battery cells will assure faster charging time and are expected to be cheaper which will help Tesla to price its vehicles less costly. It will also help the carmaker to make a sub $25,000 hatchback for the Asian market. Samsung & Tesla Reportedly Sign $436 Million Deal for Using Latest Camera Modules in Cybertruck.

A report from Korean Herald has revealed that both LG Energy Solutions and Samsung SDI have completed the first sample of cylindrical 4680 battery cells and are currently performing several tests at their factories. In addition to this, both companies have also offered specifications of 4680 battery cells to their vendors.

Samsung and LG are not only the ones that are looking for a contract from Tesla. A report has revealed that Tesla is in talks with CATL, which is the world's largest supplier of battery cells. Also, Panasonic is currently making samples of these battery cells at its Nevada factory.

