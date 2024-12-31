Mumbai, December 31: Gone are the days when investing in the stock market was a thing that was seen as too difficult to comprehend. The Indian investor has been growing and evolving with time, and this in turn has given an unprecedented rise to interest and investments in IPOs. IPO or Initial Public Offering is a way for companies to find investment from the public, by selling their shares directly to them, for the first time. The boom in the Indian IPO market in 2024 was evident with the success of IPOs like Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, One Mobikwik Systems Ltd among others.

As we gear up for January 2025, India’s IPO scene is only about to get bigger and better with players like LG India and Flipkart preparing to go to market. As we prepare to welcome New Year 2025, here are key details about Indo Farm Equipment IPO, Technichem Organics IPO and Standard Glass Lining IPO. Indian IPO Market Doubles From USD 5.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.2 Billion in 2024, Bigger Growth Expected in 2025: GlobalData.

Indo Farm Equipment IPO

The most prominent IPO that is set to go to market is of the Chandigarh-based manufacturing company - Indo Farm Equipment. The IPO is set to open on December 31 and will be open to subscription till January 2. With a price band of Rs 204-215 for the public offer, Indo Farm Equipment raised a fresh issue of up to 86 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 35 lakh equity shares by Ranbir Singh Khadwalia, the Promoter Selling Shareholder. Investors can make an application for a minimum of Rs 14,835 for one lot (69 shares) and the tentative allotment date is scheduled to be January 3, with an expected listing by January 7.

Technichem Organics IPO

Another key player that is interesting in the industry is Technichem Organics - which will also open for subscription on December 31 and will be available till January 2. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing a wide range of chemicals, speciality chemicals, pigment & dye intermediates and air oxidation chemistry. Technichem Organics is expected to issue shares in the price band of Rs 52-55 per share and offers a lot size of 2000 shares. The issue, which is completely a fresh equity sale of Rs 25 crore, is also expected to be allotted on January 3. Indian Startup Ecosystem Raises More Than INR 29,200 Crore From Stock Market in 2024, Sees Record 13 IPOs.

Standard Glass Lining IPO

Standard Glass Lining Technology is one of the top five specialised engineering equipment manufacturers for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India and is expected to enter the market with a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 210 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 1.4 crore shares by promoters and other shareholders. The subscription of the IPO will open on January 6 and close for the public on January 8. The share allotment will be finalised by January 9, while the trading in Standard Glass shares will commence on the BSE and NSE, effective January 13.

It is important to understand more about the companies that are issuing these IPOs and the areas that the funds will be used to strengthen your belief in the companies that you should invest in. While research shows that the equity issuances across various categories rose by approximately 2.6 times compared to the previous year, it is crucial for an investor to know the risks of investing in these IPOs and make calculated decisions based on the information you have handy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

