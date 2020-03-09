'#AsimDebut' Trends on Twitter After Music Video With Jacqueline Fernandez Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Release (View Tweets)

Asim Riaz in Mere Angne Mein 2.0 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has been all over the news for his post-show accomplishments - three music videos with real-life lady love Himanshi Khurana, Jacqueline Fernandes and DJ Snake. Out of this, his music video with Jacky, titled "Mere Angne Mein 2.0" dropped this afternoon. The song is a reboot of Amitabh Bachchan's number with the same name and also boasts of some time-travel where Jacky plays a princess and Asim, her prince charming. Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz’s Song Is Fantastic and a Perfect Number to Dance on This Holi! (Watch Video).

Ever since they started shooting for the song, both Asim and Jacqueline were constantly sharing BTS photos and videos with their fans and followers, which only added to the buzz surrounding the Holi number. "Mere Angne Mein" was initially supposed to March 8, 2020 but was pushed to March 9. And soon after the music video dropped, fans started trending '#AsimDebut' which soon took the number 1 position on Twitter with 63.2K views and counting. Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Song Twitter Reactions: Netizens Are in Love with Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz’s Holi Song (Read Tweets).

Check Out Tweets From The Trend Below:

All Plus Points For Asim Riaz Listed Below:

Overall, this song is a HUGE plus for #AsimRiaz: - Major project under world's biggest music company right out of BB - Praised and loved by directors and choreographer - Hyped so much by huge star like Jackie! Opened the door for DJ Snake collab.#MereAngneMein #AsimDebut — Shawn Jacob Austin (@ShawnJacobAust1) March 9, 2020

When The Prince Took Away The Princess:

No princess can deny such kind of appeal, specially from this damn hot n at the same time cool dude... Jacque kare to keya kare..#MereAngneMein #AsimDebut pic.twitter.com/I1achKQWgV — Main Bhi Asim Ki GF (@AjantaSaha5) March 9, 2020

Asim's Opportunities V/S His Debated Screen-Time In The Song:\

Those who are little disappointed with screen space...let me remind u guys...its his #AsimDebut Which he got within 15 days after coming out of #BiggBoss that too from @TSeries Its huge guys!!! Celebrate it for @imrealasim #MereAngneMein — Fatima🌟:AsimSquad (@Fatimakh08) March 9, 2020

Only Positivity For Asim:

it was his first project so don't be upset bas comment section bhar do we're here for asim taki unko samje they're getting likes & views because of asim & his popularity!#AsimDebut #MereAngneMein — d (@cherrypieecake) March 9, 2020

Asim Riaz... The Dreamy Prince:

The best thing about the entire music video is Asim debuted as a Prince!!! Somebody knows his worth.#MereAngneMein #AsimDebut @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar @SapruAndRao — M i h R i m A h 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@under_the_wraps) March 9, 2020

Asim's Screen-Time Debate Yet Again:

As I have watched the music video again & again I clearly saw that @imrealasim screen time is quite equal to @Asli_Jacqueline despite it's his debut music video. & the story telling in the MV is perfectly displayed.#MereAngneMein #AsimRiaz #AsimDebut #MereAngneMein2 pic.twitter.com/pDVqQA78jb — Team Asim Riaz Official 🌟↙️ (@IamAsimRiaz1) March 9, 2020

The T-Series backed music video has been composed by Tanishq Bagchi, who gained quite the reputation for re-making many classics. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song is already at 470k views and counting. Quite the Holi song, one day before the festival of Colors.