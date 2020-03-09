'#AsimDebut' Trends on Twitter After Music Video With Jacqueline Fernandez Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Release (View Tweets)
Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has been all over the news for his post-show accomplishments - three music videos with real-life lady love Himanshi Khurana, Jacqueline Fernandes and DJ Snake. Out of this, his music video with Jacky, titled "Mere Angne Mein 2.0" dropped this afternoon. The song is a reboot of Amitabh Bachchan's number with the same name and also boasts of some time-travel where Jacky plays a princess and Asim, her prince charming. Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz’s Song Is Fantastic and a Perfect Number to Dance on This Holi! (Watch Video).

Ever since they started shooting for the song, both Asim and Jacqueline were constantly sharing BTS photos and videos with their fans and followers, which only added to the buzz surrounding the Holi number. "Mere Angne Mein" was initially supposed to March 8, 2020 but was pushed to March 9. And soon after the music video dropped, fans started trending '#AsimDebut' which soon took the number 1 position on Twitter with 63.2K views and counting. Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Song Twitter Reactions: Netizens Are in Love with Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz’s Holi Song (Read Tweets).

The T-Series backed music video has been composed by Tanishq Bagchi, who gained quite the reputation for re-making many classics. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song is already at 470k views and counting. Quite the Holi song, one day before the festival of Colors.