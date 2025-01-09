Aashiqui 2, the 2013 romantic musical drama directed by Mohit Suri, featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as the lead pair. Their portrayal of Rahul Jaykar and Aarohi Keshav Shirke captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry and stellar performances. According to recent reports, this duo is set to reunite for another romantic drama, once again directed by Mohit. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur Reignite ‘Aashiqui 2’ Memories at Spectacular Saudi Event in BKC, Mumbai (Watch Video & Pics).

Mohit Suri, known for his direction of hits like Kalyug, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Murder 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend and many others, is reportedly working on a project that promises to deliver fresh romantic goals. A source told Filmfare, “The final details of the project are being worked out, but Aditya and Shraddha are very eager to sign the sorted line. Mohit and his creative team are working out the story and screenplay. We can expect an official announcement in the next few weeks.” Aditya Roy Kapur Sets the Internet Ablaze With His Fresh Haircut; Celebrity Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Drops Photos.

If these reports turn out to be true, it would be the perfect start to the New Year for fans of the Aashiqui 2 pair. Now, all eyes are on the official announcement of this exciting reunion.

