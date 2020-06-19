The entertainment industry is gingerly gearing to begin shoots. After India stepped into the unlock phase post the coronavirus lockdown, many industries have opened up including the film world. Many movies are ready to get shot. Bhuj: The Pride Of India is one such film that will soon go on the floors soon as only a week's work is left. But before the lockdown happened, Ajay Devgn, one of the leads in the film along with Sanjay Dutt, did something which will make many say 'not surprising at all.' He choreographed a few of the action sequences with action director Peter Heines not available to do the needful. Ajay Devgn Fans Trend #BoycottBhujOnOTT After Reports Suggest That Bhuj: The Pride Of India May Head for a Digital Release

A source revealed to Mid-Day, "The sequences come at a crucial juncture in the narrative. In the first set-piece, Ajay is seen attempting hand-to-hand combat as he fights the spies sent by the Pakistani army. The other segment, an outdoor shoot, has Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar take on the baddies. While Peter Hein has handled the remaining action scenes, he was not available in mid-March when these pieces were to be shot. Since producers Ginny Khanuja, Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak had booked the Powai studio and got the combination dates of the concerned actors, they requested Ajay to take charge. Anyone who has worked with the actor has noticed his expertise in mounting a high-octane fight scene, like father Veeru Devgan." The spokesperson too confirmed the same.

Bhuj is about (IAF) squadron leader Vijay Karnik who along with 300 local women set up an Indian Airbase in the town during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

